Water main repairs will cause traffic disruption in South Kilkenny

Repairs to burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Milltown, Ballynamoreahan, Black Corner, Bishopshall, Kilmacow and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny today, Tuesday, August 27.

Traffic lights will be in place at Ballynamoreahan, Kilmacow.



According to Irish Water works are scheduled to take place from 11am until 4pm today.



Irish water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.