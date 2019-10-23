ESB ecars introduce pricing to support EV network expansion

Under the new pricing scheme, there will be two price plans available for the fast chargers - Pay As You Go or Membership, the latter designed for drivers who typically use the network over five times per month:

Pay As You Go is charged at 33c per kWh

Membership is a €5 monthly subscription fee and a reduced charge of 29c per kWh

Electric vehicle drivers can avail of an Introductory Offer for a limited time (from 29th October until the end of November) that provides the Membership rate with no monthly subscription for 12 months.

Savings on driving costs:

Savings for electric vehicle drivers can be summarised as follows:

Through the Introductory Offer, the average electric vehicle driver could save up to 35% on driving costs compared with a diesel driver over 100km.

For the Pay as You Go customer, the savings for an average electric vehicle driver could be as much as 27%.

If you are a typical EV driver and charge most of the time at home (85% of charging) and the remaining 15% of charging through public fast chargers, you could save up to 71% compared with a diesel driver.*

Commenting, Niall Hogan, Head of ESB ecars, said: “For Ireland to meet the growing number of electric vehicles s on our roads, we need to ensure we have a reliable, accessible, country-wide public charging network. The introduction of pricing to fast public chargers is a natural step in ensuring we improve the network and maintain high standards into the future for electric vehicles. Today’s announcement of investment in the public EV charging network is another milestone in ESB leading Ireland’s transition to a low carbon economy.”

ESB is assessing suitable sites on motorways and the national road network, to deliver over 50 High Power Charging Hubs on motorway and national road sites. These hubs will be able to charge between two and eight vehicles simultaneously and can provide up to 100km of electric driving range in as little as six minutes. Final sites will be based on a range of factors including current charge point usage, traffic volume, accessibility, amenities and grid capacity.

The €20m investment is 50% financed by the Government’s Climate Action Fund with the remainder funded by ESB.