Snow warning: AA urge driving caution in south Kilkenny

The AA has issued a warning for motorists in south Kilkenny this morning.

According to the motoring advisors there is snow falling in the south Kilkenny/ New Ross area.

The AA says: "Snowy conditions are causing slippery roads in south Kilkenny and around Waterford City and New Ross at the moment.

"Take particular care on the M9 between J10 Knocktopher and J12 Grannagh following snowfall.

"Roads remain icy in a number of areas, particularly in Cork, Tipperary, Carlow, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Louth, Leitrim, Roscommon, Monaghan and Donegal."