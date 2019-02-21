It's the Focus ST from Ford Performance

Ford have revealed the all-new Focus ST which has been developed by Ford Performance to deliver nimble hot-hatchback thrills in a stylish, comfortable and practical family car.

The all-new Focus ST builds on the class-leading driving dynamics of the fourth generation Focus in five-door and wagon body styles.

A new engine line-up makes available to drivers up to 12% more power and 17% more torque compared with the previous generation Focus ST.

Ford’s 280 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol and 190 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines both deliver a broad spread of power and torque across the rev-range, for fast-revving sports performance.

Ford’s first application of an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) for a front-wheel drive vehicle further enhances as standard the cornering and stability of the EcoBoost-powered variant.

Transmissions

A choice of six-speed manual or quick-shifting new seven-speed automatic transmissions is offered. Selectable Drive Modes technology is introduced to the Focus ST for the first time.

Continuously Controlled Damping (CCD) – standard for five-door EcoBoost variants – enhances the short long arm (SLA) independent rear suspension configuration for ultimate refinement.

The all-new Focus ST will be manufactured with best-ever craftsmanship and quality following a €600 million investment at Ford’s Saarlouis assembly facility, Germany.

A new generation of Ford’s 2.3-litre EcoBoost all-aluminium engine is the most powerful ever offered for a Focus ST.

Using advanced turbocharging technology to deliver 280 PS power at 5,500 rpm and 420 Nm of torque from 3,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm, it is the most free-revving Focus ST engine, supporting anticipated 0-‑100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in less than six seconds.

Engine response is enhanced using a low-inertia twin-scroll turbocharger, which scavenges exhaust gas energy more effectively using separated channels to minimise interference between gas pulses.

Innovative anti-lag technology developed for the Ford GT supercar and F-150 Raptor pick-up is introduced to the Focus ST, for immediate power delivery in Sport and Track Drive Modes.

Anti‑lag keeps the throttle open when the driver lifts off the accelerator pedal, alleviating the reversal of air flow from the turbocharger to maintain compressor wheel speed and enabling boost pressure to build faster on demand.

Ford’s 190 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue is the most powerful diesel engine ever offered for a Ford Focus model, delivering peak power at 3,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 2,000 rpm and 3,000 rpm – and 360 Nm from 1,500 rpm – for immediate and linear acceleration.

A low-inertia variable geometry turbocharger; steel pistons for less expansion when hot; and an integrated intake system with innovative mirror-image porting for optimised combustion help to deliver a diesel powertrain that produces 10% more power and more than twice as much torque as the 2.0‑litre Duratec ST petrol engine in the first generation Focus ST.

The Focus ST’s six-speed manual transmission enables more urgent gear-changes and provides a sportier feel with a shift-throw reduction of 7% compared with the standard all-new Focus.

Ford’s new rev-matching technology that debuted on the new Ford Mustang is part of an optional Performance Pack for 2.3-litre EcoBoost manual models.