Kilkenny roadworks expected to cause delays this week

To facilitate roadworks there will be temporary traffic lights in operation on the R701 at Newmarket, Co. Kilkenny from 9a.m. to 5p.m. tomorrow, Thursday 28th, and also Friday, 29th November.



Delays can be expected.

You are advised that this work is weather dependent.

Kilkenny County Council appreciates your co-operation and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Should you have any queries in relation to the above please contact the Callan Area Office at (056) 7755520.