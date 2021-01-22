Appeal for more Kilkenny roads to be salted during frosty weather

More roads in South Kilkenny need to be salted during freezing weather, according to local councillors.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen raised the matter at the recent Callan Thomastown municipal district meeting, asking if there were any plans to increase the list of roads to be salted during icy weather.

She warned that forecasters say more cold weather is on the way.



Chairman, Cllr Peter Cleere, said they had agreed to refer the matter the Roads Special Policy Committee.

Cllr Joe Lyons agreed with the call for more extensive salting.



Area Engineer Declan Murphy said there is a set route for the salting crews, and there are limited resources. There is also a set load that each salting vehicle can take out on the road.

Unless there is a full review of the roads on the list, he said he will have to continue giving the same answer.

Mr Murphy said that if the salting crew can get out to extra roads that are causing difficulty to farmers and motorists they will get out during the day, but that’s not the best time for salting roads, which is in the evening.