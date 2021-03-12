Road safety scheme to be funded at south Kilkenny junction

The confirmation of funding for roadworks that will improve safety at a road junction in south Kilkenny has been welcomed.



A sum of €30,000 has been granted for Safety Improvement Works at the Millbanks Road Junction R704/ LP3443, in Rosbercon. Safety issues for traffic using the junction were raised at meetings of Callan Thomastown municipal district committee meetings by Cllr Deirdre Cullen. She has welcomed this funding.



“I’m delighted to say that funding of €30,000 has been granted for Safety Improvement Works at the Millbanks Road Junction. This has been long overdue and finally works will be carried out here to make this junction safe for all who use it on what is an extremely busy road into Rosbercon.

At a meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal district, last year, Cllr Cullen siad the people living in that area do feel isolated and have a fear they may be forgotten about being ‘so far down’ the county.