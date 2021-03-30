Roads funding boost welcomed for Bennettsbridge area

A “fantastic investment boost” for the Bennettsbridge area has been welcomed.



Cllr Patrick O’Neill said he is delighted to welcome the municipal roads budget for 2021 that includes €500,000 of funding for projects in the Bennettsbridge and wider Tullaherin parish.



“Many of these projects have been in the pipeline for a number of years and others are continuations of projects that have been started in previous years. It is a fantastic investment boost for the area and I want to thank all those that have raised these issues over the years and worked with me in bringing them forward to the local area roads department that we are now seeing the benefit of.”



Projects included are: Danesfort Road - €180,000; Baronsland - €100,000; Castlegardens - €76,000; Kilarney Straight (Baronsland end) - €52,000; Station Road - €39,000; Woodlawn Footpaths Phase 3 - €20,000; Marian Place Foothpaths Phase 2 - €20,000; Speed Ramps - Gowran Hill/ Norewood - €6,000; Factory lane - €5,000; Drainage Kilarney straight - €5,000; Village signage - €2,500.



Cllr O’Neill said: “It’s fantastic to see a broad range of projects being covered from road resurfacing, drainage, footpaths and signage. We are making good progress on the footpath network in the village over the last number of years in order to improve the mobility and make it safer for all users.”



The annual roads budget for the area was approved at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District councillors. An overall budget of more than €5.6 million for the municipal area was approved.