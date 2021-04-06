€5.9 million for roads in North Kilkenny

An investment of more than €5.9 million in road improvement and safety schemes in the Castlecomer District shows the commitment of the County Council to the people of North Kilkenny, according to a local councillor.



The roadworks plan for the year has taken on board the views of the community, said Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick.

Low Cost Safety Schemes, drainage works, restoration maintenance and restoration improvement projects are included in the total budget of €5,959, 165.



“I welcome this investment in North Kilkenny,” he said. “It’s so important for the local area and it’s spread out right across North Kilkenny.”

North Kilkenny is the district with the the largest amount of roads in the county, Cllr Fitzpatrick said. Over a seven-year period every road in the area will get done, he added.

Support

Cllr Fitzpatrick acknowledged the work Kilkenny County Council is putting into each area and the support of area engineers.

“I'm delighted Kilkenny County Council has shown its commitment to the people of North Kilkenny by making this substantial investment.



“Over the last number of years I and other members of Kilkenny County Council have been raising these matters with the area enginner and I’m delighted he has taken that on board.”

Investment in small areas means so much, Cllr Fitzpatrick said.



Some of the schemes to be funded area are: Garryduff to Flagmount, €400,000; Ruthstown, €155,480; Flagmount North to Grangehill, €75,900; Moneenroe safety scheme, €25,000; Coon village drainage, €31,662; Croughtenclough, €33,750; and Gorteen, €164,450.