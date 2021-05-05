Public consultation begins on major south Kilkenny road project

A major road project in the county has taken a step forward with the start of a public consultation process.



The N24 Waterford to Cahir project will be 60km from Junction 10 on the M8, north of Cahir, to the southern terminal of the M9 motorway, in South Kilkenny. The scheme will take precedence over other plans for road improvements, including Mooncoin and Carrick on Suir bypasses.



This ‘Options Selection’ phase is an integral part of the design and planning process.

Public consultation will run until June 1.

Online public consultation is now up and running at www.n24waterford2cahir.ie/

Submissions can be made via the online feedback form, by email to N24Waterford2Cahir@kilkennycoco.ie, or by post to Kilkenny County Council, John Street, Kilkenny.

Kilkenny County Council, in partnership with Tipperary County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Department of Transport (DoT) are developing the N24 Waterford to Cahir Project. The project has been identified for progression through pre-appraisal and early planning under the National Development Plan 2018-2027.

Public Consultation on the Constraints Study for the project commenced yesterday, Tuesday 4th May, following an online briefing to Elected Representatives

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Andrew McGuinness, following the briefing said: “The public consultation stage of major infrastructure projects is an integral part of the planning and design process. The purpose of this project is to significantly improve transport connectivity along the N24 and result in more efficient access to other strategic national routes while improving road safety. I would encourage members of the public to ‘have their say’ and engage with the online public consultation platform and the Project Team throughout the various stages of this project.”

Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach, Michael Smith welcomes the consultation “The proposed upgrading of the N24 is a major priority for Tipperary County Council. This scheme will improve safety and journey times for the N24 route which will benefit not only Tipperary but all of the Counties and Cities in the Southern Region. We look forward to the feedback which will help identify solutions to this transport problem.”

The purpose of this non-statutory public consultation is to inform the public of the study area for the project, the key constraints identified to date and the programme for advancement of the project. Public consultation forms an important part of advancing the development of an appropriate solution for the project.

As part of this process, the project team are seeking feedback from the public on the study area and key constraints for the project.

Due to COVID-19, Kilkenny County Council is unable to hold a public consultation event in-person within the study area for the project. An online public consultation platform has therefore been developed on the project website www.n24waterford2cahir.ie/ and it contains all the information that would normally be displayed at a formal in-person public consultation. This online public consultation platform provides a virtual public consultation room and interactive maps with the key constraints identified to date and an online feedback form for submission of comments or queries.

It is understood that online information cannot be accessed by everyone, and notwithstanding the restrictions COVID-19 present, the project team is keen to engage with people throughout the consultation period. Hardcopies of brochures and feedback forms can be requested, and telephone meetings can also be booked by calling Kilkenny County Council on 056-7794168 or 056 7794156.

Submissions can be made using the online feedback form available on the project website www.n24waterford2cahir.ie/, or by email to N24Waterford2Cahir@ kilkennycoco.ie, or by post addressed to N24 Waterford to Cahir Project, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny, R95 A39T up until Tuesday 1st of June 2021.

For further information please log onto www.n24waterford2cahir.ie. Alternatively, you can contact the project team by email at N24Waterford2Cahir@ kilkennycoco.ie or by telephone on 056-779 4000.