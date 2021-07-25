Make ‘race track’ Callan bypass safer - plea to TII

Callan’s Bridge Street will remain one way for at least another year, it has been confirmed - however local councillors are concerned that the town’s bypass is becoming a ‘race track’.



At the meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal district, last week, Area Engineer Declan Murphy said a notice concerning Bridge Street will be published in the near future.

A brief is being prepared for the design consultants who will work on the Bridge Street/ Flaggy Lane public realm project, he added.



Mr Murphy also told councillors that he is currently liaising with Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the Callan bypass project. It is planned to widen the footpaths along the route.



Cllr Joe Lyons asked if cycleways could be incorporated into the design. He also asked if a turning filter lane could be added to the bypass at the Aldi turn into the town and if there was a possibility of making Chapel Lane one way from Green Street out to the bypass.



Commenting on the dangers of the bypass, Cllr Matt Doran said “accidents and near ones continue to happen, day in day out.”

He asked the engineer to “try to alleviate the race track that is there.”



Dangerous Road

Years ago the Piltown bypass was considered to be the most dangerous road in the area, now it’s Callan, Cllr Doran said.

“Try to make that right hand turn safer. It beggars belief TII continues to look at it and not make it safer. Every single week we have an issue there, turning off the bypass on to West Street.”



He said TII had told him there was a plan of works but he was still waiting for it. “I hope we won’t have many more tips and near misses.”

The area engineer said he would bring the matter to the engineer liaising with TII.

Mr Murphy added that the one waying of Chapel Lane needs to be progressed.