VIDEO: South-East temperatures soar as man enjoys the warm weather in his 'pool'

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather

The heatwave has officially arrived and temperatures here in Kilkenny have soared to 28 Degrees Celsius today. 

Our neighbours in Carlow too have been enjoying the balmy conditions. 

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather used the opportunity to make the most of his 'pool': 