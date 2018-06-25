VIDEO: South-East temperatures soar as man enjoys the warm weather in his 'pool'
Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather
The heatwave has officially arrived and temperatures here in Kilkenny have soared to 28 Degrees Celsius today.
Our neighbours in Carlow too have been enjoying the balmy conditions.
Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather used the opportunity to make the most of his 'pool':
My station hit 25c so I decided it was time to try out the paddling pool pic.twitter.com/XTDK5YIXmm— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 24, 2018
