Take the challenge - Kilkenny hurling All Star sets goals for his primary school pupils!

Need something to keep the kids busy at home while we're in lockdown? How about taking up this challenge from one Kilkenny teacher.

Padraig Walsh is not only a teacher but also an senior county hurler and All Star. He's set some challenges for his pupils in Bunscoil McAuley Rice in Callan - why not play along! The simple, sporting challenges include skipping and hurling/ camogie skills.

Have fun and good luck!