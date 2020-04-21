WATCH: Gardaí issue appeal to the public as lovely new horse joins the Mounted Unit

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

National News

"Name our new horse!"

Gardaí have issued an appeal to the general public after a "beautiful new horse" has joined the Garda Mounted Unit.

In a post on Facebook, Gardaí said: "We want you to help name him. Leave your suggestions in the comments section [on Twitter]. A winner will be announced next Monday 27th April at midday."

However, there is a catch...

