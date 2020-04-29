Driver arrested after Gardaí detected suspected heroin and an offensive weapon in vehicle

Revealed

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

A driver has been arrested after Gardaí detected suspected heroin and an offensive weapon in a vehicle.

Gardaí in Tipperary stopped this vehicle (pictured above) on Monday night.

Suspected heroin and an offensive weapon were located in the vehicle.

Gardaí said: "The driver tested positive for cocaine and opiates. The driver was arrested and has a court appearance."

Check out the tweet below: 