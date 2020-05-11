UPDATE: Three men arrested after aggravated burglary at home off major Irish road

Gardaí have arrested and charged three men, all aged in their 20s, following an aggravated burglary incident at a house on Sunday morning at 11am.

The incident happened in the Citywest area close to the N7.

The three men forced their way into the house and assaulted a man, aged in his 20s.

They were reportedly armed with a knuckle duster and a knife.

The three men were arrested near the scene a short time later and taken to Tallaght Garda Station detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All three have since been charged in relation to this incident and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning at 11am.