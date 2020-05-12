Coronavirus
Garda warning over vulnerable road users taking daily exercise during Covid-19 crisis
Van driver arrested for alleged dangerous driving on local roads
File photo
Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists over vulnerable road users taking daily exercise during Covid-19 crisis.
A van driver was arrested for alleged dangerous driving on local roads near Newbridge by Naas Roads Policing Unit in recent days.
Gardaí said: "Traffic may be light but there are many additional vulnerable road users about taking daily exercise. Reduce speed and always expect the unexpected."
Van driver arrested for alleged dangerous driving on local roads near Newbridge by Naas RPU. Traffic may be light but there are many additional vulnerable road users about taking daily exercise. Reduce speed & always expect the unexpected. #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/7jke2lLTCh— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 12, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on