PICTURE: Gardaí discover quantity of cannabis in the car of a speeding motorist
Got ya!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí have found a quantity of cannabis in the car of a speeding motorist.
Wexford Gardaí stopped a car recently for speeding and the driver failed a roadside test, testing positive for cannabis.
A quantity of cannabis was also discovered in the car.
The driver was subsequently arrested.
Never drive under the influence#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/YFoNQE3jNL
