Disgraceful! Gardaí detect driver of a car on major motorway doing a speed of 172km/h
A Garda at a roadside speed check
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the driver of a car on the M7 doing a speed of 172km/h in a 120km/h zone this week.
Court appearance to follow.
