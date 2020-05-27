ALERT: ESB issues warning to people over dangers of swimming in a water reservoir

During the current spell of warm weather, ESB wishes to remind the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

These are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.

These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tail race canal in County Clare, Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.

ESB would also like to remind the public who use its lands for leisure activities such as fishing and walking to always adhere to the government social distancing guidelines of 2 meters between people not from the same household.