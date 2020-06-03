Gardaí stop learner driver on wrong side of road and motorist tests positive for cocaine

Gardaí have stopped a learner driver on the wrong side of a road and the motorist also tested positive for cocaine.

Gardaí stopped a vehicle observed driving on the wrong side of the road.

The driver was found to be a learner driver, unaccompanied with no L-plates on display.

The driver also tested positive for drug driving and was arrested.

