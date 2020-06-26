Detector Dog Bailey aids in the seizure of over €470,000 worth of drugs and alcohol

Revenue officers seized drugs and alcohol with a combined value of over €473,000 at two mail centres and Rosslare Europort this week.

Over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, Revenue officers at Dublin Parcel Hub seized herbal cannabis with a combined estimated value of €192,300. The seizures were made a result of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey.

On Wednesday, 615 grams of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €12,300 were discovered in two separate parcels which originated in the UK and Canada respectively. The two parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin and Wicklow.

On Thursday, 9Kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €180,000 were discovered in a parcel which originated in Mozambique and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Herbal cannabis with a combined estimated value of €192,300 recovered at Dublin Parcel Hub this week

Additionally, earlier in the week, Revenue officers made a number of seizures of illegal drugs at Athlone Mail Centre.

The drugs, with an estimated value of €33,430, were discovered in parcels destined for various addresses throughout Ireland. These seizures were made as a result of routine operations.

Over 1kg of herbal cannabis with a value of €23,000 was recovered, as was heroin and ketamine worth over €7,500 combined, and 290 ecstasy tablets valued at €2,900.

Finally, also earlier this week, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort seized over 13,100 litres of wine.

The smuggled alcohol, with an estimated retail value of over €247,400 representing a loss to the Exchequer of €148,800, had arrived in a foreign registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from France. Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

These routine operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting the smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.