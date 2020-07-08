Gardaí arrest four in €43,000 drugs raid

Gardaí in Cork have seized over €40,000 worth of cannabis and arrested four people in two separate operations carried out on Tuesday, July 7.

Gardaí from Mayfield assisted by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit, members from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Custom Officers carried out a controlled operation at a house in the Banduff area of Mayfield.

Cannabis worth approximately €20,000 was seized as part of this operation as well as €3,650 in cash.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested in relation to this investigation. They are currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a separate incident, Gardaí carried out a search of a car in the Model Farm Road area Cork. 10 individually wrapped vacuum wrapped bags containing Cannabis worth an approximate €23,000 was discovered and seized.

The two male occupants of the car, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.