Driver serving 10-year ban arrested again at garda traffic stop
Waterford gardaí arrested a driver recently who they found to be serving a 10-year driving ban.
The gardaí observed the motorist driving dangerously and using the Mobility App discovered that the driver was disqualified from driving for 10 years.
They were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving.
Court proceedings will follow yet again.
Gardaí have moved to remind motorists to "never drive under the influence of an intoxicant."
