Drug-driver clocked at insane speed by gardaí
A driver in Waterford was clocked almost 60km/h above the speed limit earlier this week.
A Roads Policing Unit detected the vehicle travelling at 158kph in a 100kph area.
The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine.
The driver was arrested with court proceedings to follow.
Gardaí are reminding motorists to never drive under the influence of drink or any drug.
