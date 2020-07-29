BUSTED: Gardaí catch three drug-drivers at the same checkpoint

Kilkenny People reporter

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Gardaí attached to Limerick Roads Policing Unit apprehended three drivers during a routine checkpoint last Thursday.

The drivers were picked up for driving under the influence of drugs.

All three failed the roadside test and were arrested at the scene.

Gardaí have reiterated their call for drivers to act responsibly after noticing an increase in drug-driving in recent months.