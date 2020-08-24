'Adjustments' to Junior and Leaving Cert 2021 announced for students from Kilkenny and around the country

Documents have been published that set out important updates for second level students entering Third and Sixth Year.

The documentation includes adjustments designed to take into account the disruption of learning experienced in the 2019/2020 academic year. It also allows for the fact that further disruption and loss of learning could take place in the coming year.

According to a government statement: “The most appropriate way to reflect and take account of the challenges for students that have occurred in 2019/20 and may occur in 2020/21 is to incorporate adjustments to the certificate examinations in 2021.

“The adjustments put in place will play to student strengths by leaving intact the familiar overall structure of the examinations while incorporating additional choice.

“The assessment arrangements provide clarity, certainty and reassurance to students, their parents/guardians, teachers and schools in advance of the start of the 2020/2021 school year.”

