Irish rescue helicopter rushes sick boy to UK hospital

The Irish Coast Guard's Rescue 117 helicopter crew, based in Waterford, has taken part in an operation to bring an Irish boy to hospital in London.

They were part of a big operation on Saturday morning as a very sick little boy was transferred to Kings Hospital in London for a life saving organ transplant.

Rescue 117 described the journey as "great international multi agency coordination between National Ambulance Service, Air Traffic Control, Irish Coast Guard, HM Coast Guard, RAF Northolt Staff and London Ambulance Service.

"Well done and thank you to everyone who helped to make this happen, we wish the little lad a very speedy recovery," they added.