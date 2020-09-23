TALL TALE: Gardaí stop unaccompanied learner driving a crane

A learner driver was stopped by gardaí in Offaly on Monday, September 21, while driving a crane unaccompanied.

An Offaly Roads Policing Unit were conducting checkpoints with officials from the Road Safety Authority of Ireland when they came across the vehicle.

They soon learned the driver was a learner and unaccompanied.

The driver was also using the crane to tow a van when they were stopped.

The matter is now being dealt with by gardaí.