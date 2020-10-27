Investigation underway following fatal house fire

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Tipperary Town in the early hours of this morning are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 5am, gardaí received a report of a house fire at St Michaels Avenue. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by Tipperary Fire and Rescue

"The body of a man, aged in his 30s, was discovered inside the home. No other person was injured as a result of the fire. The body of the man is currently at the scene and a technical examination of the house is due to take place," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670.

At this stage, there is nothing to suggest the fire was started maliciously.