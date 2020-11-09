Aldi Ireland agrees whopping contract with South East company

Aldi Ireland has agreed a contract extension worth €5.4 million with Tipperary-based Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water to continue supplying Aldi with its own-label Comeragh Water range.

Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water has supplied 100% Irish spring water to Aldi for almost 20 years.

As part of this contract, Aldi will be introducing new water bottles made from 100% recycled material (rPET) in January 2021 across six Comeragh Water products produced by Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water.

Aldi is the first retailer in Ireland to introduce 100% recycled PET water bottles to its own-label water ranges, a change which will see more than 30 million Aldi water bottles made from 100% recycled material each year. This will result in the removal of approximately 600 tonnes of Virgin PET annually.

Aldi has been working with Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water since 2001, and this year alone has increased sales by over 30% year-on-year.

“We understand customers are always looking for more sustainable options when they shop with us, and moving our own-label Comeragh Water bottles to 100% recycled material reflects this. Customers can look out for the new water bottles from January and enjoy some fresh Irish spring water in renewable packaging," said Aldi group buying director John Curtin.

“Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water has partnered with Aldi for over 20 years, providing the very best in Irish spring water to our stores. This contract is testament to the premium products they supply," he added.

Aldi's Peter Bough with Glenpatrick's Nicola O’Halloran and Michael Cairns

Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water commercial manager Michael Cairns added: “Aldi is a hugely important long-term partner of our business. Thanks to their business, we have grown our sales by over 30% year-on-year and taken on 38 new staff as a result of this contract extension. We also look forward to developing our relationship into the future with exciting new products and existing product development.”