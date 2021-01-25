Seven men fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions after renting property to 'have drinks'

Fines were issued by local Gardai for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions to a group of seven men who had rented a property and travelled to the area to 'have drinks'.

Gardaí witnessed the seven men arrive into Kinsale in two taxis, before entering a shop and purchasing what the gardai described as a 'large amount of alcohol'.

When quizzed by gardai, the group informed them they had travelled from Cork city to Kinsale to rent a property and have drinks.

Each of the seven men were fined and travelled back to Cork city.

The Gardai are advising people to only travel for essential reasons and to remain at home to minimise the amount of people moving around during this level 5 Lockdown.