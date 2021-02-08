Garda investigation underway after discovery of two bodies in a house in Belturbet

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained deaths of a man and woman at a house in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet, Co. Cavan.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene yesterday evening, Sunday, February 7. The man and woman, both aged in their 40s, were discovered deceased in the house.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination. A post mortem is scheduled for later today 08/02/2021, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigations.