REVEALED: Just 3% of Ireland's population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Department of Health figures released today reveal that just 3% of Ireland's entire population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

This is despite the fact Ireland received its first doses of the vaccine at the end of December before the turn of the year.

The Department of Health said today: "Ireland is currently above the EU average with approximately 3% of our population fully vaccinated. 6% of our population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 8.8 doses per 100 of our population have been administered.

"The COVID-19 Vaccination Programme strategy is to distribute all vaccines that we receive as quickly as is operationally possible, subject to ensuring the availability of the second dose. Our programme is only limited by supply, and the rollout plans must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events.

The following is the total number of vaccines delivered to Ireland so far:

"It is expected that the 500,000th dose will have been administered within the next week.

"Vaccine deliveries for the month of March are still being finalised with manufacturers.

"Advance planning for April, May and June shows Ireland receiving 1m+ doses per month in Advance Purchase Agreements. The delivery timeframes are still being worked on with manufacturers.

The make-up of the vaccines for Quarter 2 Forecasts are projected to be: 54% Pfizer; 10% Moderna; 21% AstraZeneca

15% Janssen.

The Janssen jab is subject to EMA authorisation.