Brown sauce on a breakfast roll causes debate in Irishness survey

With St Patrick’s Day fast approaching, Applegreen, Ireland’s largest forecourt retailer, has released the results of a national survey about the things that make us quintessentially Irish.

Although parades are off the agenda again this year, weather remains a major national talking point. A whopping 86% of 1,000 survey respondents say that talking about the weather is the most Irish topic of conversation.

On the subject of the Irish abroad, we are world-famous for our diaspora with people around the globe proudly claiming Irish ancestry. This phenomenon goes right to the very top, with the Applegreen research finding that JFK is ‘the most Irish’ President of the USA (60% of votes), well ahead of honorary Mayo and Louth man Joe Biden, the 46th POTUS (28%).

The rolls

Down to the serious business, then, with the survey finding that the beloved breakfast roll is by far the most Irish roll with 75% of the vote, streets ahead of the humble sausage roll (12%).

Digging into the crucial detail, the research highlighted what Irish people don’t want in their breakfast roll – 61% of respondents say that cheddar cheese doesn’t belong, while 20% say that brown sauce is a major no-no. This has caused debate with many more saying it is a must to complete the very Irish delicacy.

Commenting on the results of the survey, Applegreen’s Marketing Manager, Kate O'Shaughnessy said: “Our research is mainly a bit of fun, but it does show that our breakfast rolls have a special place in Irish people’s hearts.

“We take that seriously and we strive to always meet the highest standard by using only the best quality, Irish-sourced ingredients in our famous breakfast rolls,” she said.

“Applegreen is a proudly Irish brand and we are committed to supporting Irish food producers and suppliers for our award-winning range of food.

“We won’t be able to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in the usual way again this year, but our doors will be open on March 17th and we look forward to serving our customers and giving them a taste of Ireland on the special day,” Kate O’Shaughnessy said.