Man wanted by German police arrested at garda checkpoint

Gardaí have this morning arrested a man wanted by German authorities on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

While conducting a checkpoint in Kilmacannogue, Co Wicklow in the early hours of this morning, Monday, Gardaí in Bray arrested a Romanian man, aged in his 40s, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

A car was stopped at approximately 12am at a checkpoint. A search of the Garda PULSE system and SIS II (Schengen Information System) via the mobility device alerted Gardaí to an EAW for the driver of the vehicle.

The warrant was in existence from the German authorities.

This man will now appear before the High Court in Dublin at 12pm today.