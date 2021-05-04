Gardaí seek nationwide assistance to help find missing teenager (17)

Gardaí at Store Street, Dublin are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Charlie Maughan, 17 years, who is missing from the Dublin 1 area since 23rd April.

Charlie is described as being approximately 5' 9" in height, with blonde hair and of medium build with blue eyes.

It’s not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

He is known frequent the Tallaght and North and South Inner City areas but could have travelled further.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Store Street on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.