MISSING PERSON: Gardai make renewed appeal for information on missing teenager

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Rory Carr.

Rory is missing from Balbriggan, Dublin and was last seen at 9am on the morning of Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Rory is described as being 5'10" in height, with black hair, medium build and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Rory was wearing at the time he went missing.

He has been known to frequent the Coolock area.

Gardaí and Rory’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Rory’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.