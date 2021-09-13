Search

13/09/2021

Fianna Fail politicians furious over article lambasting their appearances

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

A number of TDs and senators have responded to an article in the Irish Mail on Sunday which commented on their appearance at a Fianna Fail think-in last week. 

The event was held at the Slieve Russell hotel last week to discuss an internal report on the party's identity and recent election performances.

In an article by Niamh Walsh in the Irish Mail on Sunday, the writer described the party as "failing to keep up appearances."

It mostly focused on female representatives with jibes about their clothes, suggesting one Louth senator, Erin McGreehan, should have "run an iron" over her dress. 

It suggested TD Mary Butler looked like she had been "tango-ed" dressed in orange, adding that, "a circus tent is a more appropriate place for that orange suit."

Referring to Offaly TD Barry Cowen, the article said: "And please don't get me started on the fellas. Actually do. Barry Cowen schlepped in, blazer open, belly bulging, button-up Bar. I wouldn't let these lads take charge of the chicken coop, never mind lead a political rebellion."

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin was also targeted in the article. It read: "Spare a thought for Senator Fiona O'Loughlin, in a jersey dress, who looked like she was headed for a country hooley in the Lavey Inn, not a serious political pow-wow."

Responding to the comment on Twitter, Barry Cowen said: 

Erin McGreehan was certainly aggrieved and tweeted:

Mary Butler responded:

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said:

The article was widely condemned across social media in the wake of its publication.

