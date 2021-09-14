ALERT: Gardaí issue advice to avoid being victim of "Bank Jugging"

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Gardaí have issued advice to the public to be wary of 'Bank Jugging'.
Bank Jugging occurs when criminals park outside a financial institution and watch patiently as customers go in and out.
The thief then targets anyone who comes out with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they it may have a large amount of cash in.
They then follow the customer and break into their car or steal from the victim directly.
How to prevent Bank Jugging:
• Be aware of your surroundings, especially if something seems strange as you enter or leave the bank.
• Conceal your bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as you enter and leave the bank.
• Take your bank bag or envelope with you into your next destination. Don’t hide it in your vehicle.
• Always vary your routes and times of cash drops and collections.
• Consider using electronic funds transfer rather than depositing or withdrawing cash.
• If you feel like you are being followed, call 999 and drive to a Garda station.
Please be vigilant and avoid withdrawing unnecessary sums of cash from financial institutions.
More News
CEO John Hurley, MC Helen Carroll and President of Kilkenny Chamber Colin Ahern. Picture: Vicky Comerford)
Brian Cody speaks to his Kilkenny players ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork last month. Pic: Daire Brennan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.