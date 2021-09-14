Pregnant women urged to 'make a fuss' of their partners at 22 weeks

NHS advice to pregnant women in the UK has caused huge controversy.

The health service's website suggests that when a woman is 22 weeks pregnant, she should "make a fuss" of her partner who may be feeling "overlooked."

It even lists a selection of recipes for pregnant women to cook their partners' favourite meals.

"This could be a good week to make a fuss of your partner," the website suggested of the 22-week mark.

"Partners can get a bit overlooked sometimes - to be fair - they're not lugging a baby around in their belly, but they may be feeling nervous and not sure how they fit into the picture."

To help with this, the NHS urges women to "try cooking a special meal?"

In a separate section, the website also suggests pregnant women ask for help with household chores from their partner, family or friends.

A number of people objected to the advice and it was widely labelled as "outdated" on social media.