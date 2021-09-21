Irish Twitter users angry as Zappone declines Oireachtas Committee invite

Irish Twitter users are using the social media platform to express their outrage as former minister Dr Katherine Zappone denies invitation to attend Oireachtas Committee meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of a growing scandal of transparency around her appointment as UN Special Envoy.

Commmittee members will attempt to clarify exactly when the proposal to appoint Dr Zappone was first communicated to the Taoiseach.

Dr Zappone's refusal to attend has been poorly received:

“I respectfully decline”. Katherine Zappone says she won’t appear before Foreign Affairs committee pic.twitter.com/YKJrHDv0PB — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) September 20, 2021

It seems Katherine Zappone, while very willing to represent Ireland, isn't in too much of a hurry to be answerable to it... — Cianan Brennan (@ciananbrennan) September 20, 2021

Given The Zappone reaction to Oireachtas committee invitation I think it seriously now calls into question the judgment of anyone that thought she was fit for a role in public office or as a representative of our state September 20, 2021

Break: The reply from Katherine Zappone “respectfully” declining the invitation to come before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee. pic.twitter.com/BPJ6JFwNyZ — aoife moore. (@aoifegracemoore) September 20, 2021

Can we not remove the generous pensions of former ministers who refuse to appear before Oireachtas committees in the most respectful way? — Minister for Doing Nothing at the Dept of Excuses (@FCTwenteBenson) September 20, 2021

Should former ministers and senior public servants in receipt of huge pensions from this state not still have a responsibility to appear before Oireachtas committees when requested ? @drivetimerte — Eamon Melia ‍☠️#TalkToVera (@EamonMelia) September 20, 2021

"I will be so proud to serve Ireland again" - Kathrine Zappone to Coveney when she thought he gave her a prestigious job.

"I respectfully decline" - Katherine Zappone when asked to account for that act of cronyism.

How can anyone have confidence in Irish public figures? https://t.co/1rCU1xuxPg September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he respects Dr Zappone's decision to turn down the invitation: