27/09/2021

'Basically everything is lost' but Glenisk director defiant after devastating fire

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

One of country's best known food plants has been completely devastated by fire.

The fire alarm sounded at about 11am this morning at the Glenisk organic yoghurt manufacturing facility at Killeigh, Tullamore and all 50 staff were immediately evacuated. 

Speaking at the plant this afternoon, Glenisk director Gerard Cleary said "basically everything" had been lost.

"It's devastating for all of us really at this point in time and we don't really know what to say," said Mr Cleary.

"We'll just have to see what we have and what we can salvage and then just start again.  That's all we can do."

He was glad the plant's safety and emergency plans worked effectively. 

"We're just grateful to all the services, the fire brigade and the ambulance.  Luckily no one was injured in any way so we're very thankful for that."

He said a cause is not yet known but manufacturing plant and stocks had been destroyed.

"Anything that gets us to get a pot of yoghurt to the supermarket shelf, that's all gone at the moment. But we're resilient. We'll fight back."

Buildings not directly affected by the fire may have smoke damage.

Glenisk was founded by the Cleary family in 1987 and has grown to become one of the country's premier organic brands.

Emergency services remained on the scene on Monday evening. 

