Ireland commits to protect region of five million seabirds
Ireland has made a commitment to the largest ever high seas Marine Protected Area for seabirds.
The announcement was made in Cascais, Portugal by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD.
The region, which is located in the North East Atlantic and covers an area of 595,000km2, is reportedly seven times the size of Ireland and is home to twenty two different bird species.
Five species in the region are threatened globally, including the Atlantic Puffin and the Black-legged Kittiwake.
Speaking about the news, Minister Noonan said it's "a really positive development" for the protection of seabirds and biodiversity.
He said, "Ireland will play a lead role in protecting this area, at the same time as we work towards creating a network of Marine Protected Areas to 30% of our maritime area by 2030."
