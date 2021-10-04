Nua Healthcare to create 300 jobs nationwide

Nua Healthcare Services, the largest private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland, is announcing the creation of 300 new jobs countrywide.

The new care support jobs will be spread across operations and services nationally and are open to everyone, including those who have not worked in the healthcare industry before.

The organisation, which already employs more than 1,800 people nationally, are hoping these new roles will be attractive to people with a keen interest who enjoy helping others while making a positive contribution to their communities.

Nua Healthcare Services was established in 2004 by a small group of experienced and dedicated Social Care Professionals, who at the time, were working in community outreach services for people with Intellectual Disabilities, Autism and Challenging Behaviours.

As a result of the ongoing growth in the need of its services, the organisation is creating the new rles for a range of care support positions which will be supported by its new and innovative 'Educate to Employ' programme.

The novel inhouse initiative by Nua will provide additional training and education for new employees especially to those who have never worked in the healthcare sector before.

It is hoped that the roles will attract people from a range of sectors like retail, hospitality, construction or other healthcare areas who would like a change in career or potentially a shorter commute to work, current PUP recipients and especially those people with relevant life experiences.

Chief Operating Officer for Nua Shane Kenny said:

“The healthcare industry is incredibly rewarding and our team takes great pride in making true differences to the lives of the people we support. We continually invest in all of our employees here at Nua.

We also believe a core reason for success stems from the approach of continually training and developing staff teams and we are especially looking for people who may want to change their current career path and who believe they have compatible skills born out of relevant life experience which will ultimately enable them to be successful in healthcare services.”

“The fact we provide Residential, Supported Living, Day and Community Outreach Services to both Children and Adults with a range of complex support requirements requires great patience and empathy and is very rewarding work.

We are proud to offer high standards of service and care and are renowned for offering some of the best facilities in the country. Our residential accommodation combines modern facilities with beautiful outdoor environments and our tailored day care programmes encompass a wide variety of stimulating and enjoyable activities,” he added.