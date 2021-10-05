Dingle event to mark the life of beloved dolphin Fungie Pic: Shanan Brown/Facebook
The community of Dingle and indeed the entire country is being invited to an event marking the life of the beloved dolphin Fungie who was a tourist attraction in the bay for 37 years.
Local fishermen have organised a day of celebration to mark the almost four decades he spent in the waters there before vanishing in October 2020.
Free boat trips out to the harbour will be laid on for people to share their memories of Fungie over the years. A visit to Fungie was a part of summer for many Irish children and families over the years, while he also made international friends too.
Any money raised on the day will be donated to the Dingle Coast & Cliff Rescue service and the Mallow Search& Rescue service.
