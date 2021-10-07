Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

Ruth Negga, Rosanna Davison, Peter Schmeichel, Andrew McGinley and Steve Garrigan are among the guests for The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga will join Ryan to discuss her incredible career both on-stage and on-screen as well as her new film Passing. She'll also talk about her exciting plans to star in Macbeth with Daniel Craig on Broadway next year.



Model Rosanna Davison will talk to Ryan about her turbulent journey to motherhood. From suffering 15 miscarriages, surrogacy, to the surprise of carrying identical twin boys throughout the pandemic.



Peter Schmeichel will be on the show to talk about his hugely successful spell at Manchester United, his regrets about leaving the club, his father who was a Polish double agent and the pride he feels in his own son - Leicester and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.



Andrew McGinley will discuss life after the deaths of his three young children at the hands of his wife and the children's mother, Deirdre Morley.

This week will also feature Steve Garrigan from Kodaline who will be talking about a life dealing with shyness, anxiety and panic attacks and he will also be giving us a very special performance of his classic song High Hopes.



Plus, Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill will be singing a beautiful duet called Are We Free? Clannad legend Moya Brennan will perform her new single with world-renowned accordion player Liam O'Connor.

The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, Friday, October 8th at 9:35pm.