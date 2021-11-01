Thousands of HSE staff off sick due to Covid-19 illness

Up to 3,500 healthcare workers are currently absent from work because of Covid-related illnesses which the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said is putting a strain on hospital services.

Many workers have contracted Covid-19 in the workplace, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said on the Today with Claire Byrne radio show this morning.

Last week, the INMO called on the Government to include healthcare workers in its Covid-19 booster vaccination programme.

The HSE is due to start the roll-out of booster vaccines for those aged 60 years and over this week.

However, the HSE has said that people will not be able to register for their vaccine online, or by phone today (Monday), due to essential updating to the Covid-19 Vaccination Information System (COVAX).

Vaccination centres around the country will also be closed today to facilitate this update with services resuming tomorrow.

The system update will provide increased capability to support the vaccination booster programme, the HSE said.

GP and Pharmacy vaccinations will continue to take place as normal throughout the day.