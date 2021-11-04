MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal to find missing young man

Tristen was last seen on Wednesday night in Doughcloyne area of Togher.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24 year old Tristen Quinn, who is missing from his home on Sarsfield Road, Cork since Wednesday evening November 3, 2021.
Tristen was last seen on Wednesday night in Doughcloyne area of Togher.
He is described as being 6 ft tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Tristen was wearing a black woolly hat, black hoodie, combat pants, grey shoes and had a black and white bag with him.
Gardaí and Tristen’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Togher 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Cian O’Donoghue gets a shot away for Tullogher-Rosbercon during the Junior Championship semi-final against James Stephens. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Jeff Kidder, left, with Sean Flanagan up, jump the last ahead of Sage Advice at Cheltenham in March 2021 PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.