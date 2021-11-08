Travel company bans holidays that include 'cruel' treatment of dolphins and whales

Online travel company Expedia has banned all holidays from their website that include "cruel" treatment of dolphins and whales.

In a statement on Twitter, the company said it was making changes to its animal welfare policy and "attractions and activities that involve performances by or interactions with dolphins and other cetaceans will no longer be available on our sites".

The company noted that making these changes will take time to implement but intend to complete the process in early 2022.

This is a welcome move by the company as attractions such as these have been widely criticised and opposed by many on the grounds of animal cruelty.

A spokesperson for the company said that it will continue to use "seaside sanctuaries that provide captive animals with a permanent seaside living environment’ if these businesses ‘are accredited and do not feature interactions or performances."

Virgin Holidays said in 2019 that they would no longer be selling tickets to these attractions and experiences along with Intrepid travel who ceased all elephant ride activity experiences in 2014.

Animal rights group Peta and wildlife charity World Animal Protection have praised the decision saying they hope this news qill bring more change to the industry.